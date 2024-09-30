Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Record Becomes Fastest to Reach 27,000 International Runs

In a remarkable achievement for world cricket, Virat Kohli has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest player to reach 27,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli achieved this milestone during the recent match against Bangladesh, cementing his status as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. Interestingly, Tendulkar took 623 innings (226 Test innings, 396 ODI innings, 1 T20I innings) to score 27,000 runs, and Kohli achieved the milestone in 594 innings. Third on the list is Kumar Sangakkara with 648 innings followed by Ricky Ponting who took 650 innings.

Another day at office, another milestone breached!@imVkohli now has 27000 runs in international cricket 👏👏



He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat!#INDvBAN@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/ijXWfi5v7O — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024

During the second Test, the former Indian captain will also have a chance to become the fourth Indian batter after Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar to score 9000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli, who made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011, has 8871 runs to his name in 114 Tests played so far. He needs 129 runs more to join the elite list. Tendulkar is the all-time leading run scorer for India in Tests. During his 24-year-long career, he played in 200 matches and scored 15,921 runs. Dravid finished his Test career with 13,265 runs in 163 matches for India, whereas Gavaskar amassed a total of 10,122 runs in 125 matches. The 1983 World Cup winner was the first batter in the world to score 10,000 runs in the red-ball format of the game.



