Shreyas Iyer Aims for IPL 2025 Glory with Punjab Kings After Successful 2024 Season

Shreyas Iyer, the likely captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025, is determined to continue his trophy-winning streak and lead the franchise to its first-ever IPL title. PBKS secured Iyer for a record Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, following his triumph with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as captain in 2024, where he led the team to their third IPL championship.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming season, Iyer reflected on his recent achievements, saying, "Winning the SMAT was surreal. A lot of hard work went on behind the scenes, and the team's performance was exceptional. Now, we're moving on to the next big challenge, which is the IPL. I'm thrilled to be a part of Punjab Kings and can't wait to join the family."

With four trophies in his collection from the 2024 season, Iyer's focus now shifts to securing the IPL 2025 title for PBKS. He added, "My goal now is clear: to win the IPL for Punjab. I understand the fans' emotions, and with Ricky Ponting coming on board, we have a great camaraderie. We’ll work on several strategies and aim to perform from the very first match."

Ricky Ponting, the newly appointed head coach of Punjab Kings, has expressed confidence in Iyer’s leadership, and his expertise will be key as Iyer aims to guide the team to IPL glory.