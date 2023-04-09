Rinku Singh hits 5 sixes in 5 balls to power Kolkata to a dramatic win against Gujarat

Rinku Singh hit 5 sixes in 5 balls to take KKR over the line in a dramatic run chase.Chasing a target of 205, KRR were seven wicket downs after five quick dismissals. Venkatesh Iyer did well for his 40-ball 83 but couldn't take his team across the finishing line. KKR captain Nitish Rana also hit 45 off 29 balls during his 100-run stand with Venkatesh. Earlier, Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan slammed fifties to power Gujarat Titans to 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad. Shankar hit an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, after Sudarshan scored 53 off 38 balls to keep GT ticking in the middle over. Earlier, Shubman Gill scored 39 off 31 balls after GT had opted to bowl.