Rishabh Pant to be shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment

Rishabh Pant, who is admitted at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, will be flown to Mumbai for further treatment, the DDCA director Shyam Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pant was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after he met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 while driving to his hometown Roorkee.

Pant was rushed to the Saksham Hospital. He was referred to the Max Hospital after emergency treatment.Pant suffered injuries to his forehead, his right knee and ankle, wrist and back. He is all set to be out of action for atleast a year, which rules him out of the Border Gavaskar trophy and IPL 2023.