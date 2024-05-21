Mumbai: Forest Department to Investigate Flamingo Deaths Caused by Emirates Flight Landing

The Forest Department has launched an investigation into the death of 40 flamingos struck by a landing airplane of EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on the night of May 20. The incident occurred around 8:40 PM, with the bodies of the flamingos found along the Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road at the Lakshminagar Pantnagar junction.

S. V. Ramarao, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell, Mumbai, confirmed the fatalities. “Upon receiving information about the incident around 9:30 PM on Monday night, Prashant Bahadure, Range Forest Officer-Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, along with his team, arrived at the spot. Subsequently, Deepak Khade, Divisional Forest Officer, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit, and Vikrant Khade, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Protection Mumbai, also reached the site,” Ramarao stated.

During the search, Forest Department officials retrieved 29 dead flamingos on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, May 21, officials continued their search and discovered an additional 10 flamingo bodies. “Thus, a total of 39 flamingo bodies were recovered by the Forest Department from the site,” Ramarao added. The dead flamingos were transported to the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Center in Airoli, where a veterinary doctor is conducting post-mortem examinations.

The investigation into this incident is being led by Vikrant Khade, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Protection Mumbai, under the supervision of Deepak Khade, Divisional Forest Officer, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit.

Meanwhile, Emirates issued a statement regarding the incident. “Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on 20 May was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury; however, sadly, a number of flamingos were lost, and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter. The aircraft was also damaged in the incident, and as a result, the return flight EK509 scheduled to depart to Dubai on 20 May was cancelled. All passengers and crew were accommodated overnight and a replacement aircraft is being arranged for all passengers, scheduled to depart Mumbai on 21 May at 21:00 local time. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” stated an Emirates spokesperson.