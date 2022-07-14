Robin Uthappa blessed with a daughter, names her Trinity Thea Uthappa

New Delhi, July 14 Chennai Super Kings' batting ace Robin Uthappa announced on social media that he had been blessed with a daughter on Thursday.

The middle-order batsman shared pictures of his newborn daughter on Instagram, while he also penned a heartfelt note.

Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have named her Trinity Thea Uthappa.

"With hearts that are full, we'd love to introduce the newest angel into our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote on his official Instagram handle.

The couple became first-time parents in 2017 when they were blessed with a son Neale Nolan Uthappa.

