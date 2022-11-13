Robin Uthappa wants to see new players given more opportunities in India's T20 team

ICC T20 World Cup winner and former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has revealed the next batch of players he believes should be given the opportunity to cement their place in India's T20 team.

With the senior player like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik closer to the end of their careers than the start, Uthappa believes the time is right for young Indian players to be given a chance to shine and show their talent.

Uthappa, who played a crucial role in guiding India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007, said a host of batters with minimal international experience should be given a further opportunity to earn a spot in the playing XI ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

"There's certainly room for youngsters now," Uthappa wrote in his column for ICC Media Zone as quoted by ICC.

"There are a few gaps to fill in T20 cricket as far as finishers are concerned and they may have to look to the future in that sense," he further added.

Uthappa pointed out Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi as players he would like to see be given more opportunities, with the duo among the highest runs in the most recent session of the India Premier League (IPL).

"I'd love to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi on this side. They are both very exciting, very good young players. On the bowling side, I'd like to see Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda get an opportunity. That said I don't think there will be too many changes in personnel for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on home soil," Uthappa said.

The former Indian cricketer made no justifications for India's poor performance in the semi-final of the T20 WC against England, stating Team India was simply outplayed on the day as they fell to a thumping 10-wicket loss in Adelaide in the semis.

"A lot of people talk about a mental block with India and these ICC events, but I don't buy it. Most of them play IPL which is one of the best tournaments in the world. They are used to high-pressure situations, they aren't novices. On these big matchday, India just haven't turned up like they turn up in bilateral series or individually in the IPL. You can delve deep into it but I don't think it will account for much. England just played much better cricket than India and handled the pressure," Uthappa said.

( With inputs from ANI )

