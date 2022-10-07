Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as new BCCI President?

Sourav Ganguly is set to end his innings with the BCCI. According to reports doing rounds, Ganguly will not contest in the BCCI elections on October 18th. Ganguly is being tipped to be India’s representative for the International Cricket Council Chairman post. It is being reported by various publications that Roger Binny is a strong favorite to take over as next BCCI President.

According to a report by leading Hindi news daily Dainik Jagran, a meeting of top BCCI officials took place on Thursday. And it was decided among the officials that Ganguly will not contest the elections. The meeting according to the report was attended by Ganguly himself along with Jay Shah, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhummal & former BCCI President N. Srinivasan. The report claims Jay Shah is likely to re-contest for BCCI Secretary’s position. There will be elections for the role of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. The BCCI office-bearers had a meeting in Delhi late on Thursday about the AGM and the elections.