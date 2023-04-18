Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 : Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma crossed the 6000-run landmark in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

His knock of 28(18) took him past the 6000-run mark and the runs came in 232 matches.

Virat Kohli leads the chard with 6844 runs in 228 games. Kohli's highest score in the IPL is 113. The second position is occupied by Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 6477 runs in 210 games, Dhawan's highest score in IPL is an unbeaten knock of 106*.

MI was put to bat first in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The visitors got off to a fiery start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan slammed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground. MI captain hammered a hat-trick of fours in the third over of the innings.

However, Rohit's knock came to an end as T Natarajan delivered a stunning delivery to dismiss him for 28.

The right-handed batter Cameron Green then came to bat. MI lost two wickets in one over. Marco Jansen gave Mumbai double blow, dismissing well-set batter Kishan for 38 and new batter Suryakumar Yadav for 7.

The left-handed batter Tilak Varma came out to bat. The duo of Green and Varma slammed Jansen for 21 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came into the attack and he broke the 50-run partnership, dismissing Tilak for 37 runs.

Tim David then came out to bat. Green slammed Natarajan for 4, 4, 4, 6 and brought up his half-century in 33 balls, gathering 20 runs in the 18th over.

In the last over, the MI batters gathered 14 runs and took the total to 192/5 in 20 overs.

