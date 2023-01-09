Rohit Sharma's comeback to form is of vital importance to Team India: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Jan 9 Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan believes captain Rohit Sharma gaining form in the 50-over format will be of high importance to the side ahead of their series against Sri Lanka, starting from Tuesday in Guwahati.

Rohit had picked a left thumb injury while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. Now with him back in the team from the ODIs against Sri Lanka, it remains to be seen how he shapes up and gets his rhythm back in a year where the ODI World Cup will take place in India in October-November.

Since the last ODI World Cup in 2019, Rohit has made 745 runs in 18 innings, averaging 44 and at a strike-rate of 96. "Coming back from injury is never easy, and the biggest challenge would be for Rohit Sharma to come back into form. Which is important for a leader."

"Look, Rohit Sharma as a white ball cricketer for India has played tremendously well over the years and he has to continue this form and make his legacy even better. Fitness will be a challenge along with his return to form, but I have full confidence that he will be able to overcome these challenges fully," said Pathan on 'Follow The Blues' show on Star Sports.

With no Shikhar Dhawan, there will be a toss-up between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to partner Rohit at the top. While Gill emerged as a dependable opening option in ODIs due to absence of main players, one can't ignore Kishan due to him smashing 210 against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram in December 2022.

Pathan mentioned that Kishan is his choice of opener ahead of Gill to partner with Rohit. "I really think right now you should keep at least three openers in place, and for me Rohit and Ishan comes first and then obviously Shubman Gill."

"Shubman Gill is definitely a class act, the two T20 matches did not go well but he has the ability in him and he has performed well at one day cricket."

"So, it's important to have him at number three, but I will start with Rohit and Ishan Kishan because Ishan Kishan has played some good cricket recently scoring a lot of runs."

