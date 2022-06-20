Roy backs Morgan to come good with bat after successive ducks against Netherlands

Amsterdam, June 20 England opener Jason Roy has backed Eoin Morgan to come good with the bat soon after the England skipper registered successive ducks in the ongoing ODI series against the Netherlands.

After falling for a golden duck in England's all-time record innings of 498, Morgan's poor form continued when he departed for a seven-ball duck in the second ODI as the visitors gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Morgan last scored a fifty in international cricket during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in July last year.

"That's just the fickle nature of the sport. If you're behind the eighth ball it's quite tough but he's an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I'm backing him for sure. He's the captain of our side and winning game so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under. He will be alright. He'll be absolutely fine," said Roy after the match.

Former England cricketer Dominic Cork conceded that Morgan's current lean patch with the bat is a concern for the left-handed batter as well as England, but felt no one should panic just yet.

"I'm sure it is a concern for Eoin Morgan and a concern for England, but I think he's got some credit in the bank with what he's done as captain and what he's done as a batsman. It's not easy to not be playing a lot of world cricket, at the moment. He just needs a knock. That is all it is," said Cork to Sky Sports News.

Cork also urged England to be patient with Morgan gaining his form as places for batters in England's white-ball squads heats up. "Let's wait and see where we are in six to eight months' time when he's played a little bit more cricket. Then, I think the selectors, Rob Key and the coach will sit down and decide what's best. Is he still one of the best six batsmen in the team? If he is, he's in the team."

