Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over, score a record 43 runs in a single over

Ruturaj Gaikwad created history as he smashed 43 runs in one over (including a no-ball) to reach his double ton in the quarter-final of the tournament against Uttar Pradesh. In the match against Uttar Pradesh, Gaikwad equalled the world record for most runs in a single over of a List-A game.UP bowler Shiva Singh was at the receiving end as Gaikwad hammered him for seven sixes in one over. The incident happened in the 49th over bowled by Singh - which included a no-ball as well. Gaikwad has joined an illustrious list of Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera, who all have hit six consecutive sixes in an over.