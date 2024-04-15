WATCH: MS Dhoni Asks Ruturaj Gaikwad to Pat Him on His Back During MI vs CSK Match; Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni's lighthearted moment with new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after a dominant performance against the Mumbai Indians has captured the hearts of fans on social media.

Dhoni, who recently relinquished the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, smashed three consecutive sixes during his knock, propelling his team to a formidable total of 206 runs. After his innings, a video captured Dhoni's lighthearted exchange with Gaikwad as he entered the field for the second innings. The video shows Dhoni playfully asking the young captain for a pat on the back, a moment that has gone viral on social media.

Read Also | Watch: Shubman Gill's Female Fan's Heartwarming Reaction Upon Seeing Him Goes Viral

Under Gaikwad's leadership, Chennai has started the season strongly, winning four out of six matches and currently sitting third in the 10-team IPL standings. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also played crucial roles with aggressive half-centuries. Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant century for Mumbai, a lack of support from other batsmen resulted in their downfall. Chasing 207 for victory, Mumbai could only manage 186 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chennai will now look to build on their winning momentum when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.