Ruturaj Gaikwad's Special Message For Fans: CSK's New Captain Pledges to Uphold Team's Rich Legacy (Watch Video)

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said he wants to uphold the winning culture established by former skipper MS Dhoni after the team secured a convincing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Following the win, the Chennai Super Kings shared a video on social media where Gaikwad expressed his gratitude to the team's fans.

"Hello everyone, this is Ruturaj. I am truly overwhelmed by the love you have shown me since I became the captain of this huge franchise, and I am actually loving it. Every time I go out for the toss, I feel the same cheer as Mahi bhai had, and I definitely would like to continue the culture and legacy which was set up until now. I thank you so much for your love. Thank you so much for your support. Still a lot of games to go, and I hope that you will keep supporting and keep cheering. I want this fortress to be louder and louder. Thank you," Ruturaj Gaikwad said in the video.

Gaikwad, who took over the reins from Dhoni this season, began his captaincy stint with consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. However, defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their momentum. The skipper's batting form also dipped during this period. However, Gaikwad bounced back with a crucial 67-run knockoff 58 deliveries in the win against Kolkata. Chasing a modest target of 138, Chennai cruised to victory with 14 balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

Currently placed fourth in the points table, Chennai's next challenge comes against the Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya on Sunday, April 14, at the Wankhede Stadium.

