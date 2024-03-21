“It’s a Huge Responsibility but…”:Ruturaj Gaikwad After Taking Over As CSK Captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the newly appointed captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2024 season, has expressed his excitement and confidence in his new role. Gaikwad took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title last season.

In a video released by CSK on their social media platform, Gaikwad stated that he is not worried about the responsibility and is looking forward to enjoying his time as CSK’s captain. He mentioned the experienced players in the team, such as MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane, who will guide him in his new role.

“Feels good. It’s a privilege obviously. I feel more than that, it’s a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone’s experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do. Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai as well. Ajju bhai as well, who has been a great captain so not much to worry, just looking forward to enjoy,” said Gaikwad.

CSK is set to begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. Gaikwad's appointment as the captain was confirmed during the official captains' photoshoot ahead of the IPL opener.

Last season, Gaikwad showcased his batting prowess by scoring 635 runs in 2021, 368 runs in 2022, and 590 runs in the previous season, making him one of CSK's most consistent performers.

CSK made significant signings in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, including Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly, to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

CSK IPL 2024 SQUAD:

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.