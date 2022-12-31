SA batter Theunis de Bruyn to miss 3rd Test against Australia for birth of his child

South African batter Theunis de Bruyn will be missing his side's third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he will return home for the birth of his first child.

Cricket South Africa took to the social media platform Twitter to make the announcement.

"SQUAD UPDATE Batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third #AUSvSA Test in Sydney as he returns home for the birth of his first child We wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life #BePartOfIt," tweeted CSA.

Australia has a 2-0 lead in the series.

It is their first series win against Proteas at home since 2005/06.

Trailing Australia by 386 runs, Proteas were bundled out for just 204 runs in their second innings. Temba Bavuma (65) and Kyle Verreynne (33) were the only ones that could offer some resistance with the bat.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58. Boland took two wickets while Cummins, Starc and Smith took one wicket each.

In their first innings, Australia declared at 575/8. Opener Warner shined with a double hundred in his 100th Test, scoring 200 in 255 balls. Steve Smith also scored a classy 85. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (111) scored his maiden Test ton while Travis Head and all-rounder Green contributed 51 runs each.

Nortje took 3/92 while Rabada ended with figures of 2/144. Ngidi and Jansen took a wicket each. It was not a great match for Proteas bowling as the Aussie lead swole to 386 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.

Warner won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

( With inputs from ANI )

