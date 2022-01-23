SA vs Ind, 3rd ODI: Visitors make four changes, opt to field first

KL Rahul-led India won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the third ODI of the three-match series here at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Sunday.

Having lost the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, KL Rahul-led India would look to salvage some pride by winning the final match, and avoiding a whitewash.

India had suffered a 31-run loss in the first ODI while the KL Rahul-led side suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game of the three-match series.

India made four changes for the dead rubber while South Africa made one change.

At the time of toss, India's skipper KL Rahul said: "Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar, Jayant, Krishna and...(he forgets the fourth, it's Deepak Chahar) come in for Ashwin, Thakur, Venkatesh, and Bhuvneshwar."

While, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said: "We've just made one change. Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Shamsi. It's very important to keep our standard, we don't want to drop the intensity. Wayne has fallen sick overnight. We know the new ball can do a bit here, we need to get through the powerplay with minimal damage for a formidable score, like anything in excess of 300 is competitive."

India's playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, and Sisanda Magala.

( With inputs from ANI )

