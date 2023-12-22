SA vs India Test: Shubman Gill scores century in intra-squad practice game

Shubman Gill scored a fine century while batting at the number 3 spot during the Indian team’s intra-squad training game before the start of the Test series against South Africa. Gill, who was not picked for the ongoing ODI series to focus on Test matches, made full use of the training. The match was played behind closed doors at Tuks Oval on Thursday as news agency PTI reported that Gill played all the bowlers with consummate ease, adding a dash of confidence in him ahead of the series opener on December 26.

Closed-door training is a common feature among the world’s football teams (club and country) where media is only allowed to watch warm-ups and then asked to leave when coaches come to tactical training.But the Indian cricket team over the years, has at times, used the ‘Closed Door’ policy to keep media at bay for the entire duration. Apart from Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal also got himself a half-century before being retired out in order to give others a chance to bat.