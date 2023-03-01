Sachin Tendulkar Meets Bill Gates in Mumbai

On Tuesday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in the city. The cricketer posted photos of his meeting with Gates on Twitter.

In the pictures, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali can be seen posing for the camera with Gates.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on.



Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges.



Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023

"We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's education and healthcare, which the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works on," Sachin wrote in the caption of his post.

"Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights @BillGates," he added.

Sachin was part of a group that took part in a discussion with Gates on how philanthropic endeavours can inspire meaningful partnerships and have a lasting impact on the world.

The meeting was organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world.

Sachin is known for his philanthropic work in India, particularly in children's education and healthcare through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.