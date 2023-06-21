Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina: cricket stars express their love for yoga

New Delhi [India], June 21 : On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the cricket fraternity came forward to extend wishes and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their lives.

Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared few pictures of himself performing yoga asanas.

"Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind. Which is your favourite Yoga asana?" Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind. Which is your favourite Yoga asana?#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/xcC5LBPrqH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2023

Even fans engaged in the comment section by mentioning their favourite yoga asana.

Sachin's former teammates, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Pragyan Ojha, and Virender Sehwag also performed Yoga and shared videos and pictures on their social media handles.

Left-handed batter Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and shared pictures of himself performing 'anulom vilom' with a small message.

"Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul," Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul! #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/9JZbh77R3o— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2023

Suresh Raina shared a video of him practicing with his trainer.

"Embrace tranquility and harmony on this #YogaDay! Unleash your inner strength, find balance within, and let the positive energy flow through you. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Yoga Day," Raina wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan also took to Instagram stories and defined yoga as "the art of uniting body, mind, and spirit."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted a video of him performing Shirshasana and wrote, "Wishing you a great #internationaldayofyoga."

While Pragyan Ojha shared a picture of him on Instagram in 'Vrikshasana' or Tree Pose. He emphasized the effect yoga can have on one's mental and physical well-being.

In his post, he wrote, "Happy International Yoga Day! Embracing this ancient practice promotes physical and mental well-being, fostering harmony and inner peace. Let's unite in harnessing the power of yoga to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall health."

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasizes the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

