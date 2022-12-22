Sam Curran hoping for a good deal at IPL auction

Sam Curran isn’t new to the IPL, the young all rounder was part of the yellow jersey squad in 2020 and 2021 and played 23 matches. Curran is expected to go for big bucks, with several franchises raising the paddle for him. He is hoping to get a good deal in the IPL auction on Friday but said being in the same "bracket" as someone like Ben Stokes and a few others might affect his chances.

The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia's Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them. Curran, whose base price is Rs 2 crore, can multiply his earnings in the auction and the 24-year-old said he will be keenly following the action on television."I've been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I'll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say 'keep the paddle up there'," Curran said in a video posted by 'The Telegraph'.Curran, who was picked up for a mind-boggling Rs 7.2-crore by Punjab Kings -- the third-highest bid in the auctions prior to IPL 2019, added he was quite hopeful of landing a good deal."Firstly you've got to get picked. I've got hope that I'll go somewhere. But I guess that's one of those things (that) I'm in the same bracket as (Ben) Stokes and a few other all-rounders, who have come out and I guess they work in sets. So, anything can happen," he added.Ahead of the 2020 season, Curran was released by Punjab Kings but the pace bowling all-rounder, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, was finally sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore.