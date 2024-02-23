Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Khan Scores Maiden First-Class Century, Rescues Mumbai in Ranji Quarterfinals

The cricket journey of the Khan brothers is currently filled with success and milestones. Sarfaraz, the elder sibling, marked a remarkable Test debut last week by scoring fifties in both innings – a rare accomplishment shared by only three other Indian players. Meanwhile, Musheer, the younger brother, celebrated his inaugural century in professional cricket. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash between Mumbai and Baroda, Mumbai's decision to bat initially led to early challenges, with the team reaching 99/4. However, Musheer played a pivotal role, establishing crucial partnerships with teammates and aiding Mumbai's recovery after a shaky start.

Stepping in at number three after Prithvi Shaw's dismissal at 33, Musheer showcased attritional cricket, counteracting the threat posed by Baroda's Bhargav Bhatt, who dismantled Mumbai's top order by dismissing Bhupen Lalwani and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Despite the fall of Hegde after a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Musheer found a reliable ally in Hardik Tamore. The duo demonstrated resilience, frustrating Baroda's bowlers. Musheer Khan, India's U19 World Cup hero, notched up a century, delighting fans with his majestic knock, featuring eight fours. This century marked Musheer's maiden century in first-class cricket. By the end of the day, Mumbai reached 248/5 after 90 overs, putting them in a good position.

In other quarterfinal matches, Vidarbha dominated against Karnataka after opting to bat. Atharva Taide's brilliant century and Yash Rathod's impactful 93 put Vidarbha in a commanding position, poised to set an imposing total.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh faced a challenging situation against Andhra, encountering difficulties that may see them struggle to surpass the 250-run mark. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, started their innings on a shaky note, losing an early wicket after restricting Saurashtra to a mere 183 runs in the first innings.