Sandeep Lamichhane To Miss T20 World Cup 2024? Nepal Cricketer Denied US Visa for Marquee Event

Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been denied a visa by the US Embassy to travel to the USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the US on June 2. Lamichhane was included in Nepal's 15-member squad after a Kathmandu court acquitted him of a rape charge that had previously made headlines. The 23-year-old cricketer was initially sentenced to eight years to life imprisonment by a lower court for the rape of an 18-year-old girl.

And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket. @USAmbNepal@CricketNep. https://t.co/xdBhaY6G91 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 22, 2024

With the Nepal squad scheduled to travel to the USA for the T20 World Cup, the US embassy denied Sandeep Lamichhane a visa despite his acquittal in the rape case. On X, Sandeep expressed his disappointment, revealing the visa denial and apologizing to the supporters of Nepal Cricket for his likely absence from the prestigious tournament. "The U.S. Embassy in Nepal has denied my visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in the USA and West Indies, just as they did in 2019. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well-wishers of Nepal Cricket," Lamichhane wrote.

Sandeep Lamichhane had been suspended by the Nepal Cricket Board from participating in international and domestic matches after being found guilty in the rape case. However, he was allowed to rejoin the national team following his acquittal by the Kathmandu court. Lamichhane last played competitive cricket for PARSA Club against Army Club in the semi-final match of the Nepal Pro Club Championship, where he recorded figures of 3/13 in 3.2 overs and scored six runs in his team's 31-run victory.