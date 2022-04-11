SA's Keshav Maharaj 'really happy' with team's performance after Test series win against Bangladesh

After South Africa registered a series win by 2-0 against Bangladesh on Monday, spinner Keshav Maharaj said he felt "really happy" with the team's performance and gave full credit to Proteas for the win.

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 332-run in the final Test. On the fourth day of the second test, Bangladesh's resistance lasted just around an hour on day four as Maharaj spun a web around the batters. The visitors were bowled out for 80 in their second innings as South Africa swept the series 2-0.

"Really happy. First to see the team cross the line, obviously we know the conditions were difficult and probably not suited for us, but full credit to the team. Dean did an excellent job leading us and the guys were clinical in the series. Dean and the coach had a chat with me (after the first innings of the first Test), they said you're doing the right thing and your time will come, there will be a situation in the second innings and ever since I have not looked back," said Keshav Maharaj in a post-match presentation.

"I was just trying to do the right things. I have just repeated my processes from the time I started playing domestic cricket, few minor tweaks here and there. I am happy enough to be getting the reward. I don't really look at my stats," said Maharaj.

Talking about his fellow player Simon Harmer who scalped three wickets in the fourth inning of the second and final Test, Maharaj described him as a world-class performer and said, "Simon has done an excellent job. There was pressure on him, coming back to international cricket and he showed why he is a world class performer. Really happy and pleased for him, I know there will be a time he will get lot more rewards. I tried to show some positive intent and got the ball in the middle of the bat, obviously bit disappointed not to get over the line. Hopefully in the future I manage to get to the landmark."

The win solidified South Africa's position in the ICC Men's World Test Championship standings, where they are currently second with a points percentage of 71.42. Bangladesh are second from the bottom with 16.66.

( With inputs from ANI )

