Saurashtra beats Bengal to win second Ranji Trophy title

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 19, 2023 12:16 PM2023-02-19T12:16:04+5:302023-02-19T12:16:29+5:30

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurashtra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the Ranji Trophy final. Having given away a big first innings lead of 230, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs' target.

In reply, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. Saurashtra, however, went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare. Bengal's pace-heavy attack looked ineffective in the morning as Saurashtra, continuing from where they had left on Friday evening -- 317/5 -- added 87 more runs to take their score past 400.

 

Tags :Ranji Trophy 2022-23SaurashtraJaydev Unadkat