Shah Rukh Khan lauds Arjun Tendulkar's IPL 2023 debut against KKR

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during Sunday's match in which his team Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and won. On Monday, KKR co-owner, actor Shahrukh Khan shared special message for the Tendulkars. Shah Rukh tweeted, "As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friend's son, Arjun Tendulkar, take the field, it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar, what a proud moment!! Wow!"

Many Twitter user praised Shah Rukh's gesture. Sharing old photos of the actor with Sachin, a person tweeted, "True sportsman." One more tweeted, "Wow, I didn't expect this... In this world of negativity, it's so good to see everyone congratulating Sachin on Arjun's debut." Another one tweeted in reaction to Shah Rukh's message for Sachin and his son Arjun, “Winning hearts once again.

Arjun Tendulkar also received praise from Sachin Tendulkar who penned an emotional note after his son's debut. He said, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"