Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer replace Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of the rested Hardik Pandya. The series is starting on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram.

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also out of the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the series. “Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Africa series,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.