IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Forgets Team Combination During Toss in RCB vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer experienced a moment of confusion during the toss ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

When toss official Ravi Shastri requested Kolkata's starting lineup, Iyer initially appeared unsure. He later explained that he was given two team sheets, causing his temporary lapse.

Kolkata, seeking to extend their winning start to the 2024 season after defeating Hyderabad in their opener, opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Bengaluru, coming off a four-wicket victory over Punjab, aim to maintain their own winning momentum.

Shreyas Iyer said, "Anukul Roy comes in. I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me". pic.twitter.com/bRtiGjqjrR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2024

Watch video here:

Bowling First, Strategy Discussion

"We are going to bowl first. I had a brief chat with the curator; she was intellectual in terms of how the wicket was going to play. I had a brief interaction with her, and she mentioned that the ball will also spin. (Morale) It is fantastic; we won the first game out of nowhere, and everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present. My role is to play an anchor role and ensure that I get my team through to a commendable total. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up as a captain."

"The way they delivered in the last game was phenomenal. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start we get and then maximize. As for the bowling - we've got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now."

Starting Lineups

Kolkata: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal