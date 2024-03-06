Rohit Sharma Urges Players to Prioritize Domestic Cricket Amidst Central Contract Exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

After Sachin Tendulkar, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has also advised players to engage in domestic cricket. Rohit emphasized the importance of participating in domestic competitions, citing the cases of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who were dropped from their central contracts by the BCCI for neglecting the Ranji Trophy.

During a press conference ahead of the Dharamsala Test match against England, Rohit Sharma said, "Players need to play domestic cricket unless their medical team has given a certificate. It's important & it's for everyone. I saw Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu match in Ranji, it's very crucial to give importance to domestic cricket which is the crore."

Rohit Sharma is set to play his fifth consecutive Test match against England, having recently participated in the three-match Test series against Afghanistan and a two-match Test series against South Africa.

Responding to a question about Ben Duckett attempting to take credit for fast batting, comparing himself to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma humorously brought attention to the existence of Rishabh Pant, a well-known batsman recognized for his aggressive batting in Tests, even when the term 'Bazball' was not widely known.