Ranji Trophy 2024 Final, MUM vs VID: Vidarbha Captain Akshay Wadkar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Mumbai

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Vidarbha, a two-time Ranji champion, will have to be at their best to beat the home team that happens to be a record 41-time Ranji champion.

Mumbai still are a formidable team and more so with the addition of the experienced Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who was unable to put an impact in the semis, will be hungry for runs going into the final. Along with him, the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan will also be hoping for a productive outing.

Mumbai will try to win their 42nd title, while Vidarbha is eyeing the third. Mumbai last time won the Ranji trophy in back 2015-16. Shreyas and Shardul Thakur were part of that team. Shreyas Iyer's century helped them. Even today, Shreyas Iyer is part of the squad in the final for Mumbai.

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey