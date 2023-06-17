Shaheen Afridi returns to test side as Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka series

Lahore [Pakistan], June 17 : Pakistan's talented pacer Shaheen Afridi made a return to the Pakistan squad for the test series against Sri Lanka after recovering from a knee injury.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named a 16-member Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour expected to be held in July, as per ICC.

The squad is headlined by the return of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who last featured in the longest format in July 2022 when he suffered a knee injury in a Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have also decided to include two uncapped players in the squad, with batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal getting call-ups.

The squad will be led by Babar Azam, who will have the services of fellow stars like Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah available at his disposal.

But Babar will undoubtedly be buoyed by the return of his star pacer Afridi in the Test arena.

In a statement released by the PCB, Shaheen said on his return to Test cricket: "I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.

After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket."

Shaheen currently has 99 wickets from 25 Tests at an average of 24.86.

Pakistan will assemble in Karachi on July 3 for preparations ahead of their scheduled departure on July 9, with the schedule of the tour expected to be announced soon.

The two Test matches will form a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle for the sides.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

