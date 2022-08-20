Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of upcoming Asia Cup, England series due to right knee injury

Rotterdam (Netherlands), Aug 20 Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a right knee injury. He has also been ruled out of the seven-match home T20I series against England, which is to run from September 20 to October 2.

But the official release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Afridi is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the T20I tri-series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh as the third side and will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle," said the PCB.

Further talking about Shaheen's knee injury, which has kept him out of action after the first Galle Test against Sri Lanka, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, PCB Chief Medical Officer said, "I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team."

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. PCB's Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket."

Shaheen will stay with the Pakistan ODI squad, currently playing a three-match series in the Netherlands, to complete his rehabilitation. PCB also said his replacement for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE, will be announced shortly.

The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai for the Asia Cup from Rotterdam on Monday, ahead of their tournament opener against India on August 28.

