Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023 due to personal reasons

Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of the IPL 2023. The Bangladesh all-rounder has formally informed the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise of his unavailability for the season. International commitments and personal issues are believed to have been cited as the reasons as per a Cricbuzz report.

Earlier Bangladesh had included Shakib Al Hasan in the squad for its one-off Test against Ireland, ignoring their requests to join the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shakib will lead the host in the game from April 4 to 8 in Dhaka while Liton will act as his deputy, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.