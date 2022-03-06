Shane Warne Death: Blood stains found on floor of late spinner's room

Thai police have revealed Shane Warne was suffering chest pains before he left Australia for a holiday in Koh Samui.Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat told reporters on Saturday night his family had informed them of the late cricket legend’s history of heart disease and asthma and their concern about his health before he left Australia last week.The 52-year-old had recently “seen a doctor about his heart”, Sirisombat said.ds are tried for 20 minutes to resuscitate him before he was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it,” Warne’s manager James Erskine told Fox Cricket.“They had only arrived the night before. “They were going to go out for a drink at 5 o’clock, and (Neophitou) knocked on his door at 5.15pm because Warnie was always on time and said “come on you’re going to be late” and then realised something was wrong. ”Warne’s body will be taken to Surat Thani on the mainland on Sunday for an autopsy. Shane Warne passed away on Friday (March 4) in Thailand. Warne played for Australia and broke many records, one of them was becoming the first bowler to break the 700-wicket mark in Tests. He finished with 708 Test wickets and was for a long time the highest wicket taker in Tests before Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan broke the record.