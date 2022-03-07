Shane Warne's autopsy confirms death due to natural causes, no foul play

The Thai police on Monday revealed that the autopsy of legendary cricketer Shane Warne showed that his death was due to natural causes and that the investigators will summarise the autopsy report soon.Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding, and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.The police will now provide the report to the prosecutor to close the case. The Australian ambassador thanked Thai police and the related department for the investigation into the 52-year-old’s death on Friday.

Warne’s body was on Sunday taken from Koh Samui by ferry to Surat Thani on the mainland and to a local hospital where the official autopsy was conducted. His remains are now expected to be prepared for an air transfer to Melbourne. The 52-year-old Australian was found unresponsive in his villa at about 5.15 pm on Friday after he did not arrive for dinner with friends as scheduled. One of the paramedics called to the scene on Friday described how Warne’s friends desperately tried to revive him by applying CPR. Shane Warne was widely regarded as the greatest spinner to have played the game. He represented Australia in 145 Tests, claiming 708 wickets at an average of 25.42 with 37 five-wicket hauls. He also picked up 293 wickets in 194 ODIs and played a key role in Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph.

