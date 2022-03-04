Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray mourns sudden demise of spin legend Shane Warne

NCP chief and former ICC president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes. “Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time,” he tweeted.

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief also said that Warne’s “remarkable and illustrious” career will be an inspiration to young bowlers across the world for the generations to come.Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed similar sentiments. “Extremely shocked to hear about the legend, Shane Warne! Having seen his bowling, our generation knows what “spin” means because of his sheer brilliance on field,” Thackeray tweeted.

Shane Warne has passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Thailand. A flamboyant figure, his last tweet is going viral in which he talked about the death of another Australian great Rodney Marsh.Warne wrote, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”