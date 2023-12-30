Shardul Thakur Injured in Net Session Ahead of Second Test Against South Africa

India's all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered an injury during a net session on Saturday, December 30, when he was hit on the shoulder while taking throwdowns. The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, and Thakur will undergo scans if required. Despite being attended to by the physio immediately after the incident, Thakur continued to bat but refrained from bowling during the session. Following his batting, the physio applied an ice pack and sling to Thakur's shoulder.

Thakur played in the first Test against South Africa, which India lost by an innings and 32 runs. While he scored a useful 24 runs in the first innings, his second innings performance was below par with just 2 runs. In terms of bowling, his primary skill, Thakur recorded figures of 19-2-101-1 in the only innings. His availability for the next Test, scheduled to begin on January 3, 2024, remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, South Africa faces a setback as star bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test due to pelvic inflammation. The Proteas lead the series 1-0, and Coetzee's absence raises doubts about his participation in the SA20, scheduled to begin on January 10. Recently bought by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auctions for $600,000, Coetzee's injury poses a challenge for his IPL stint.

Cricket South Africa has decided not to name a replacement, relying on existing fast-bowling options like Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder already present in the squad. Keshav Maharaj is another player who could step in as a spin option if the Proteas decide to go in that direction. The second Test between India and South Africa is set to take place on Wednesday, January 3, in Cape Town.