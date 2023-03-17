Shreyas Iyer consults specialist in Mumbai, IPL availability to be decided in 10 days

Kolkata Knight Riders are waiting on the fitness condition of Shreyas Iyer and there is no indication if their captain will be able to participate in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer has been told to lie low for the time being and the Indian batter is doing exactly that, hoping his situation will improve., Shreyas Iyer is back in Mumbai. He has consulted with a specialist Dr Abhay Nene for his back injury. Nene is believed to have advised Iyer to undergo the normal procedure that is advised in such situations - rest and rehab. He was told to come back after 10 days and Iyer may know in the next few days about his immediate and long-term future.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing for the worst. As per a Cricbuzz report, Sunil Narine is not being considered for captaincy. Narine had a woeful stint as the captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20, winning just one match out of 10.Hence, KKR will be looking for other options including Tim Southee among others. For now, KKR are anxiously waiting for results on Shreyas Iyer to understand the situation. They will take a call close to the start of the tournament. However, as a precaution, KKR are already in talks with some as possible replacement.