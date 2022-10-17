Shreyas Iyer joins Mumbai team for Syed Mushtaq Ali

Shreyas Iyer has joined Team Mumbai in Rajkot for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, as per a report in Cricbuzz. The 27-year-old Iyer, who performed brilliantly in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa, is part of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 travelling reserves along with Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur.

Mumbai have not exactly fared well over the last few years in the tournament and they are yet to seal a SMAT championship. Currently, Mumbai are at the No.1 spot on the Elite Group A points table in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 with 4 wins in 4 games. Their next three games are against Rajasthan on October 18, against Railways on October 20, and against Uttarakhand on October 22.