Shreyas Iyer reports at NCA for periodic treatment: Report

New Delhi, March 30 India batter Shreyas Iyer has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the periodic treatment after deciding not to go for a surgery for his back trouble.

The 28-year old will take an injection on Thursday and his stay at the NCA will be determined by assessment of the staff there, a Cricbuzz report said.

The report further said that Iyer, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to be available for selection for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, against Australia in London, in early June (from June 7) and keeping that in mind, he has deferred the decision to undergo surgery.

The surgery would have kept the batter out of action for at least six months.

"He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," said a source close to Iyer.

Meanwhile, the two time champions KKR are hopeful that Shreyas will be available for their campaign at some stage in the league.

"Shreyas' absence will make a difference since he is important, but this is truly unfortunate. We are hoping Shreyas will be back very soon and that will make a lot of difference to the team," coach Chandrakant Pandit said on Tuesday.

