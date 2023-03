Shreyas Iyer reports at the NCA, targets WTC final at Oval

Shreyas Iyer has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Having decided not to go for a surgery for his back trouble, the India batsman has gone to the NCA for the periodic treatment. He will take an injection on Thursday (March 29) and his stay at the NCA will be determined by assessment of the staff in Bengaluru.

It is learnt that Iyer, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to be available for selection for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, against Australia in London, in early June (from June 7) and keeping that in mind, he has deferred the decision to undergo surgery. Going under the knife would have meant missing the action for at least six months."He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," said a source close to him. His IPL side, meanwhile, is hopeful he will be available for their campaign at some stage in the league. "Shreyas' absence will make a difference since he is important, but this is truly unfortunate. We are hoping Shreyas will be back very soon and that will make a lot of difference to the team," coach Chandrakant Pandit said on Tuesday.