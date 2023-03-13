Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Australia series, doubtful for IPL

In the middle of the all-important India-Australia Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the hosts were dealt a major blow as batter Shreyas Iyer reported an injury. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shreyas complained of pain in the lower back and has been taken for scans. Now as per a Cricbuzz report, the Mumbai batsman is all set to be ruled out of Australia ODIs and the upcoming IPL season.

The report further states that Iyer will have to undergo further Tests and be treated by a specialist. The selectors present in Ahmedabad are expected to take a call regarding his participation in the ODIs against Australia. Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, and Rajat Patidar was named as his replacement. "Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI said in a statement back then. Since this injury has resurfaced, it raises serious questions about the workings of NCA. The same thing happend by Jasprit Bumrah, and now Iyer may be out for long period.