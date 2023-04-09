Shubman Gill completes 2,000 runs in IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 : Star India and Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill completed 2,000 runs in Indian Premier League on Sunday.

He accomplished this milestone during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the match, Shubman played a handy knock of 39 runs in 31 balls. His knock consisted of five boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 125.81.

In his 77 matches in the IPL career, which has seen him represent Gujarat and formerly Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill has scored 2,016 runs at an average of 32.52. He has scored his runs at a strike rate of 126.24. 15 half-centuries have come out of his bat in IPL, with the best score of 96.

Gill's best season came last year, when he played a key role in Gujarat Titans' triumph in their maiden IPL 2022 season. Last season, he scored 483 runs in 16 innings at an average of 34.50. He scored four half-centuries last season, with the best score of 96.

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs. Suyash Sharma also continued his solid run after a three-fer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match, taking 1/35 in his four overs.

In chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7. The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.

Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/37. Alzarri Joseph took two, while Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.

With this win, KKR has climbed to third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points. GT has slipped to fourth position and has a similar win-loss record to KKR, but KKR is one position up due to a superior net-run-rate.

