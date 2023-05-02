Shubman Gill is master in art of reading spinners: Harbhajan Singh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 : Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asserted that the Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill will serve Indian cricket across all formats for a very long time.

The biggest strength of Gujarat Titans is that they don't rely on the performance of one player. However, young opener Shubman Gill is giving his team good starts consistently, which is crucial for any team in this format.

The talented India batter is garnering praise from all quarters for his consistent batting.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "All eyes will be on Shubman Gill for the next few years. He looks like a perfect timer of the cricket ball. He will play big innings and play for India in multiple formats. Performance for Gujarat Titans in IPL must have given him a lot of self-confidence."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar likes the way Gill counters spinners which makes him a special player.

"When the spinners are in the attack, Shubman Gill stays at the wicket, and that has been good for Gujarat. He reads spinners well and doesn't take extra risks," Manjrekar said.

Seconding Sanjay Manjrekar's observation, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded Gill for his mastery against tweakers.

"Gill is very comfortable against spinners. He is a master of this art. If the spinner forces Gill to come forward and play, then he does not get distracted. He takes his time and plays in his own style," Harbhajan Singh further stated.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore avenged their defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at home by defeating LSG in a low-scoring encounter in the latter's backyard. Captain Faf du Plessis took the Orange Cap back from Yashasvi Jaiswal with his crucial knock of 44 off 40 balls and later rotated his bowlers to perfection as RCB defended the lowest total in IPL 2023.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri commended du Plessis for his gritty knock against LSG and for using his vast experience in reading the pitch and conditions in Lucknow.

"Faf du Plessis applies himself well after gauging the pitch. When the going gets tough, he rises to the occasion. He has done it in the past as well for CSK. When the pitch is tricky, he holds the fort and that's exactly what he's doing this year for RCB," Shastri said.

