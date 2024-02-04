Shubman Gill Scores Third Test Century as India Extends Lead to Over 340 Runs

Shubman Gill completed his third Test century on Sunday to end his 12-innings drought during the second Test match against England at VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.Gill reached his 100 in 132 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Gill is also getting a good support from Axar Patel, who is also inching closer towards his half-century. On the other hand, England bowlers eye some quick wickets to make comeback in the game. James Anderson struck twice in the morning to get the better of Rohit and Jaiswal, respectively. Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley struck late in the morning session to further dent India's innings. India, resuming their second innings at 28 for no loss, faced the dismissals of Rohit Sharma (12), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17), Shreyas Iyer (29), and Rajat Patidar (9) during the morning session.