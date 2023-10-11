Shubman Gill to reach Ahmedabad on Wednesday but remains doubtful for Pakistan game

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who suffered a bout of dengue last week that has forced him to miss India's opening two 2023 ODI World Cup matches, is on his way to recovering fully and will fly to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a Cricketnext report said. Sources close to the development said that the 24-year-old batter will take a commercial flight to Ahmedabad from Chennai and continue his recovery there. "Gill will be travelling to Ahmedabad from Chennai today in a commercial flight. He will continue with recovery and rest there, under the watch of BCCI medical team," a source told Cricketnext.

The right-handed batter was hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count fell below 100,000 mark, but was subsequently discharged. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour, who attended the team's pre-match press conference on Tuesday, said that the batter was recovering well and the hospitalisation was only a precautionary measure. "He is recovering well. He was hospitalised, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually," he said. Gill missed India’s match against Australia in Chennai which Men in Blue won by six wickets and will also be missing the Afghanistan match on Wednesday. He is also not expected to feature against Pakistan on 14 October. Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he has hit two centuries and a half-century.