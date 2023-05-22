Shubman Gill's family abused on social media after, Bangalore miss IPL playoff spot

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill smashed a match-winning unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was a must-win game for RCB to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, Gill's 104 off 52 balls overshadowed Virat Kohli's century as Gujarat Titans knocked out RCB. Chasing 198, Gujarat reached the target in last over with Gill smashing a six and handed RCB a disappointment. Soon after the match, social media users claiming to be RCB fans started abusing Gill left, right and centre. The distasteful and hateful comments were visible on Gill's Instagram posts and on Twitter.

One Twitter user (@VamosVirat) posted a picture of a burnt car and wished that it was the vehicle driven by Shubman Gill. “With no one outside to put him into hospital,” he added. Another RCB fan wished physical harm on the young cricketer and labelled his sister Shahneel Gill as a ‘transgender’. “…From this day, remember, everything wrong that happens in your life will be because I prayed for it…” he cursed.The Virat Kohli ‘fan’ who earlier wished death on Shubman Gill, dubbed Shahneel as a ‘prostitute’ and called for her sale online for ₹9.This is not the first time that supporters of Virat Kohli have resorted to such behaviour. Earlier, they wished death upon Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.