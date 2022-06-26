SL skipper Athapaththu feels her side was 15 runs short in 2nd T20I against India

After facing a defeat in the second T20I of the three-match series against India, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu felt that her side need to improve on their batting as they were 15 runs short.

A captain's knock by Harmanpreet Kaur helped India chase down the target of 126 with five balls and five wickets to spare in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday.

"We batted well but the last six overs we did not do well. We were 15 runs short, Harman and Smiriti batted well. I hope the players will do well next game. I will try my best to play well next game," said Athapaththu in a post-match presentation.

It was a poor day for Sri Lanka's batting and bowling unit as they could not do a lot with the bat on a difficult surface and despite their bowlers gave major breakthroughs in the second T20I.

With this win, India clinched the series 2-0 with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I. The visitors were great despite struggling a bit against Lanka bowlers at the start.

Chasing 126, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took India off to a flying start with a 30-run partnership stand for the opening wicket in 22 deliveries. From there on, India didn't look back and clinched a five-wicket victory with five balls remaining.

For India Smriti Mandhana (39) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (31) were high scorers. While for Sri Lanka Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged two wickets each respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

