Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record for Most Runs in a Calendar Year in WODIs During India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana made history during the 10th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa on Friday, October 9, 2025. The left-handed batter surpassed former Australian captain Belinda Clark’s record for the most runs in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. Mandhana achieved the milestone by hitting a six off Ayabonga Khaka in the eighth over of India’s innings. Clark had scored 970 runs in 16 matches in 1997.

Mandhana now has 982 runs from 17 matches this year, with an average of 57.76 and a strike rate of 112.22, including four centuries. The previous best by an Indian woman in a single year was Deepti Sharma’s 787 runs in 2017.

Most runs in a calendar year in WODIs

Player Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s S Mandhana (IND-W) 2025 17* 17 - 982 135 57.76 875 112.22 4 3 - 122 24 BJ Clark (AUS-W) 1997 16 14 2 970 229* 80.83 850+ 98.11 3 4 - 61+ 1+ L Wolvaardt (SA-W) 2022 18 18 - 882 117 49.00 1117 78.96 1 8 1 98 1 DA Hockley (NZ-W) 1997 16 16 2 880 100* 62.85 940+ 64.68 2 6 - 50+ 2+ AE Satterthwaite (NZ-W) 2016 15 14 4 853 137* 85.30 892 95.62 3 4 1 100 2

Mandhana has been in outstanding form this year, including two centuries in India’s three-match ODI series against Australia in September 2025.

Watch video here:

A shimmy down the track and smashed straight over the bowlers head! 🤩



What a shot to break #BelindaClark's record for the most runs in a year in W-ODIs. Take a bow, #SmritiMandhana. 🎯



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/cA766098a4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

If Mandhana adds 18 more runs in the ongoing tournament, she will become the first woman cricketer to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year. She is also closing in on the 5,000-run milestone in women’s ODIs. Only four batters, including former India captain Mithali Raj, have achieved this mark.