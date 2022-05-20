Sourav Ganguly buys a 40-crore house in Kolkata

Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has brought a 40-crore house in Kolkata. In an interaction with The Telegraph Ganguly said, "Happy to have my own home…. I think that’s what it is. Living centrally will also be convenient… and the hardest bit is to leave a place where I lived 48 years.” Sourav's wife Dona, daughter Sana and mother Nirupa will be co-owners of the property.

According to the report, the plot was bought by Ganguly from Businesspersons Anupama Bagri, her uncle Keshav Das Binani and his son Nikunj. Jitendra Khaitan, chairman and managing director of Pioneer Property Management, said the transaction showed that the interest of HNIs (high net worth individuals) in the prized real estate of the city is intact. “This is good for the Calcutta real estate market, which is on a positive trend post-pandemic. It also shows the city continues to remain popular with HNI buyers,” Khaitan said.